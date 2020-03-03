Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘More women needed in transport, logistics’
The Guardian  - THE Head of Marketing and Business Development, African Region of Maersk, Ms Anita De Werd, has advocated greater participation of women in the maritime and logistics sector.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Ohanaeze writes IGP, protests sighting herdsmen with AK47 - Abuja Press, 1 hour ago
2 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Popular food vendor ‘Mama Aroma’ burnt into ashes for using water from the mortuary - Abuja Press, 2 hours ago
4 Amazon’s American employee test positive for coronavirus - Page One, 2 hours ago
5 Super Tuesday: Biden leads Sanders in two-horse race, Bloomberg fades out - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Bad Bunny Is Breaking All the Rules, and It’s a Thrill to Watch – Vulture - Fuze, 2 hours ago
7 ‘1 out of every 4 girls in Nigeria suffers sexual violence’- UNICEF - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
8 Fidelity Bank Sets For Opportunities In M/East - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
9 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Court shouldn’t impose governors on people – Oshiomhole - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
10 Our ruling on Imo governorship will haunt Nigeria for long time – Supreme Court Justice - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info