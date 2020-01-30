

News at a Glance



Moses Struck the Rock Twice to Prove Udom is Right This Day - Robinson Umo praises Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for retaining his deputy in his second term The re-nomination of Mr. Moses Ekpo constitutes a major “nice thing” from Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Ekpo’s statutory and ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



