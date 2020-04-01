

News at a Glance



Mother Of Three Rescued While Attempting Commit Suicide Over Current Hardship CKN Nigeria - A mother of three, Kafayat Alake, on Wednesday, attempted suicide by jumping into the Osun River in Osogbo, citing hard times as the reason for her action.Kafayat, who looked emaciated, said that she had three children and her husband was resident in ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



