

News at a Glance



Mother Ties Her Child In A Sack Bag For Four Days Gidi Feed - Mother ties her 10-year-old son in a sack for 4 days over allegations he’s possessed with an evil spirit, in Osogbo, Osun State. View this post on Instagram Mother ties her 10-year-old son in a sack for 4 days over allegations he's possessed with an ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



