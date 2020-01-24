

News at a Glance



Motorcycle snatchers stab man in the neck in Abuja (graphic photo) Linda Ikeji Blog - Suspected motorcycle snatchers stabbed a man in the neck along Manderegi in Abaji Area Council, FCT but fortunately he didn't die. The victim was reportedly rushed to the General Hospital Abaji, where he is currently receiving treatment.



News Credibility Score: 95%



