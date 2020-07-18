Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Daily Independent
15
Nairaland Forum
News at a Glance
Mr Eazi says it’s never too early to learn
Wotzup NG
- Popular Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade professionally known as Mr Eazi has taken to social media to advice his fans about learning.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Innovation Village:
Nigerian singer and songwriter Mr. Eazi (real name Oluwatosin Ajibade) is launching a fund that will invest in Africa’s future stars in the music industry. ...
Ripples:
‘Supernova’ crooner, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi is seeking the princely sum of $20 million dollars to create a new funding model for the music business on the continent of Africa. Speaking with CNN on Friday, Mr Eazi said that he is seeking the ...
Information Nigeria:
Celebrity couple, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola has got tongues wagging as they recently switched profile pictures on Twitter. The singer uploaded an aesthetic photo of his girlfriend wearing a high ponytail.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, the boyfriend of billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has taken to his social media page to share some words of advice for his fans and followers telling them its never too early to learn and try new things.
GL Trends:
“It’s never too early to learn”, Mr. Eazi says “It’s never too early to learn”, Mr. Eazi says The Popular Nigerian-Ghanaian music artist r, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade professionally known as Mr. Eazi has taken to social media to advise his fans about ...
Slayminded:
Nigerian singer and Empawa boss, Mr Eazi is raising a support fund worth 20 million dollars to invest in Africa’s stars of the future.
See Naija:
Award-winning Nigerian music star and entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi is raising a support fund worth 20 million dollars to invest in Africa’s stars of the future.
Fab Magazine:
Music artist, Mr. Eazi has created the Africa Music Fund to support existing and emerging African musicians on the continent. Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi told CNN that the Africa Music Fund (AMF), is worth $20 million dollars.
Afrobeats Global:
Music record producer, Mr. Eazi has taken time adviced the youth about learning and being successful.
Correct Kid:
Nigerian Singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, known professionally as Mr Eazi is raising $20 million to invest in African music creatives.
Lasgidi Reporters:
Empawa CEO, Mr. Eazi and his billionaire fiance, Temi Otedola have got witter users gnashing their teeth and asking their maker when He will send them such partners.
More Picks
1
"I Wished My Mum Was Here" Lizzy Anjorin In Serious Tears As She Kneel Down To Thank Her Husband. (Photos) -
Gboah,
1 hour ago
2
VIDEO: MceeDon – “The Best” « tooXclusive -
Slayminded,
1 hour ago
3
Katsina Lawmaker Describes President Buhari As Weak And Irrelevant -
Sahara Reporters,
2 hours ago
4
See The Multi-Millionaire Wedding Dress With Long Tail Lizzy Anjorin Made Herself And Rock That Got Nigerians Talking. (Photos) -
Gboah,
2 hours ago
5
Video: Save us from illegal eviction, automobile technicians cry out to govt -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
6
NDDC: Ondo Youth dissociates from planned protest against Reps Committee Chair -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
7
Arotile: Group Urges Youths Not To Be Discouraged By Death Of NAF Pilot -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
8
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Chibok, Kill Three Farmers -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
9
Army officers, other perpetrators of Shia massacre risk death penalty, life jail— CSOs -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
10
Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...