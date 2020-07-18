Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mr Eazi says it’s never too early to learn
News photo Wotzup NG  - Popular Nigerian-Ghanaian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade professionally known as Mr Eazi has taken to social media to advice his fans about learning.

13 hours ago
