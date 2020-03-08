

News at a Glance



Mum-of-two dies after having £900 fat removal surgery to surprise husband Ladun Liadi Blog - A mum with two young children has died after undergoing laser fat removal surgery in a bid to surprise her husband.Luz Dary Silva died due to complications in the laser lipolysis in the city of Barrancabermeja, in Colombia.The victim’s sister, Nidia ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



