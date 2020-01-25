Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Murder of Chief Odunukwe: How killer squad was smashed
News photo Vanguard News  - …Syndicate’s attempt to kill arrested member in Police net …Why deceased’s shout for help was not heard …How another victim narrowly escaped …Don’t be too anxious to be rich, Prime suspect advises youths By Evelyn Usman The name Chief Ignatius Odunukwe, ...

5 hours ago
1 Gunmen kidnap transporter, demand N15 million ransom - Today, 42 mins ago
2 Maduagwu Slams Fake Actors, Actresses to Stop Disgracing Our Culture - My Celebrity & I, 49 mins ago
3 S Kaduna confirms one case of Lassa fever - The Citizen, 1 hour ago
4 Coalition tackles Buhari’s aide over beheaded CAN chairman - GTV, 1 hour ago
5 Fresh Vacancies at Adcem Health Care - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
6 Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad’s main camp, fire at demonstrators - TVC News, 1 hour ago
7 Amotekun may help South West, South East, South-South break out of Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Rerun: Large Voter Turnout in Bauchi - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 Babaeko Makes Bold Entry into Farming - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Cross River rerun: Police rescue abducted corps members as INEC loses materials - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
