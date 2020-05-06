

News at a Glance



Music duo, Roze up the hype with new single, video “Ileke” Vanguard News - After practically sending the social media into a meltdown with rendition of cover of Rema's latest single “Beamer”, US-based music duo of two brothers, Row and Zuwa Agbonayinma known as Roze have returned to the apex of the musical reef with their own ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



