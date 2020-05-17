

News at a Glance



Music industry, a very tough terrain – Don Carta Vanguard News - By Ephraim Oseji Fast-rising singer and entrepreneur, Nnakwuzie Raphael Ekene, a.k.a Don Carta is stopping at nothing to make a name for himself on the country’s music scene, despite admitting that the industry is a very tough one.



News Credibility Score: 95%



