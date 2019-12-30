Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Muslim, Christian groups differ over U.S.’ inclusion of Nigeria on watchlist
The Guardian  - The Nasrul-Lahi-I-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has decried the United States (U.S.) Government’s inclusion of Nigeria on its Special Watch List of countries encouraging ‘severe violations of religious freedom’.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 ISWAP threat: Governors want Buhari to halt troop withdrawal - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria Moves Against Hasty Adoption of ‘Eco,’ Says It’s Studying the Situation - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Boko Haram, ISWAP attacked Northeast 27 times in 14 days – Military - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
4 TEF announces beneficiaries for entrepreneurship programme - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 CBN introduces measures to boost e-payment systems - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Court Orders, Deaths Foist 33 Re-run, By-elections on INEC - This Day, 2 hours ago
7 X-raying Oshiomhole's Dog Fight With Obaseki - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 Reconstitution of NDDC Board: N’Delta militants dare Buhari - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Kano Government Approves ₦2.5 Billion Health Projects For Controversial New Emirates - Kanyi Daily, 2 hours ago
10 Police to secure Boko Haram war zone, others as military leaves - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info