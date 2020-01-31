Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
'Muslim ban should end, not expand': Groups slam Trump travel ban
Al Jazeera English
- Trump administration expands travel ban to include Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
US Department of Homeland Security says, Nigeria does not comply with the established identity-management and information-sharing criteria assessed by the performance metrics.
Nigerian Eye:
The United States says it imposed an immigrant visa on Nigeria as a result of the country’s failure to comply with its established identity-management and information-sharing criteria.In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ...
The News Guru:
Proclamation on Improving Enhanced Vetting Capabilities and Processes for Detecting Attempted Entry NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the ...
The Breaking Times:
US President Donald Trump on Friday slapped immigration restrictions on citizens of six countries including Nigeria, in addition to the list of nations already targeted by his controversial travel ban.
Slayminded:
US president, Donald Trump, has imposed a visa ban that ensures immigration from Nigeria is no longer possible. Citizens from Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, won’t also be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to America under the policy.
Koko Mansion:
President Donald Trump of the United States of America has imposed a new travel ban restricting immigration from Nigeria, and five other countries. This move is an expansion of his administration’s policy blocking travel from certain nations.
Western Post News:
The United States Government has imposed an immigration visa ban on Nigeria. Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan are the other countries affected by this new policy expected to take effect from February 21, according to The Wall Street Journal. Acting ...
The Rainbow News Online:
States of America has placed immigration ban on Nigeria and three other countries.The countries areEritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.The Trump administration’s new immigration policy also blocked travel from seven other nations.The new policy will not ...
GL Trends:
The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, released a press statement on January 31st to address the travel ban restrictions that Donald Trumps administration wants to place on 6 new countries, including Nigeria. Pelosi ...
