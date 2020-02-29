

News at a Glance



My Application At The Supreme Court Is Not An Academic Exercise – Ihedioha The Info Stride - As the scheduled hearing of his application by the Supreme Court is set to go down, dismissed ex-governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has said his case at the apex court is very different from the one All Progressive Congress, APC, filed for the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



