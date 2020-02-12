

News at a Glance



My Brain Has Refused To Believe They Are Gone – Vanessa Bryant Speaks On Husband’s Death Information Nigeria - Vanessa Bryant has opened up on how she is dealing with the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi Bryant. Gigi and her dad, NBA star Kobe, died alongside seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26th.



News Credibility Score: 61%



