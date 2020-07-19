Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My Great-Grandfather Sold Slaves: Nigerian Journalist Nwaubani Reveals Family History
News photo Tori News  - She also reveals that slave trading, despite the abolition in 1807 by the British, continued in Nigeria till the early 1950s.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

My great-grandfather sold slaves – Nigerian journalist, Nwaubani reveals Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog My great-grandfather sold slaves – Nigerian journalist, Nwaubani reveals Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, a Nigerian journalist and novelist has revealed that her great-grandfather sold slaves.
Adaobi details her lineage’s involvement in slave trade that sold over 1.5m humans via Ports of Calabar Within Nigeria:
Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani, a Nigerian journalist and novelist in an article published by BBC revealed that one of her ancestors sold slaves.
Nigerian Journalist Nwaubani Reveals Household Historical past Naija on Point:
Picture credit score: BBC Nigerian journalist and novelist Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani has revealed that considered one of her ancestors bought slaves, in an article revealed by BBC. She additionally reveals that slave buying and selling, regardless of the ...


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info