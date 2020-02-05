

News at a Glance



My Husband Beats me at Will, Starves me, my 4 Children – Housewife Tells Court The Street Journal - A housewife, Mrs Fatimah Jimoh, on Thursday prayed an Area Court in Ilorin to grant her request for divorce from her husband of eight years, Amosa, on grounds that he hits her and does not provide money for food.



News Credibility Score: 41%



