Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Daily Independent
15
Nairaland Forum
News at a Glance
“My N30M Grand Cash Prize From BBNaija Is Still Intact” -Mercy Eke
Newzandar News
- In an instagram live session with Ugandan Big Brother African super star, Denzel Mwuiyeretsi, Mercy Eke reveals that the cash price she won from the [...]
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has revealed what has become of the prize money she got from winning the reality show. Mercy revealed during a recent live session, how she reacted when she got the 30 Million Naira alert from her bank account.
Olisa TV:
Mercy Eke has yet to spend a naira out of the N30 million she won last year at the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
360Nobs.com:
Mercy Eke has revealed that the money she won from the BBNaija reality show is still intact. She made this known during an Instagram Live session with Ugandan Big Brother Africa star,Charles Denzel Mwuiyeretsi simply known as Denzel. Mercy Eke told ...
I Don Sabi:
BBNaija Pepper Dem Winner, Mercy Eke has revealed her prize money from the show is still intact.
Black Berry Babes:
Mercy Eke has revealed that the money she won from the BBNaija reality show is still intact.She made this known during an Instagram Live session with Ugandan Big Brother Africa star,Charles Denzel Mwuiyeretsi simply known as Denzel.Mercy Eke told ...
FL Vibe:
My N30 million prize money from BBNaija is still intact – Mercy Eke Mercy Eke has revealed that the money she won from the BBNaija reality show is still intact. She made this known during an...
Talk Glitz:
BBNaija 2019 winner Mercy Eke says that her N30 million prize money is still untouched. The reality star and businesswoman made this known in an Instagram Live session with Ugandan Big Brother Africa star Charles Mwuiyeretsi, simply known as Denzel.
GL Trends:
Meet the previous winners of BBNaija and their condition now Meet the previous winners of BBNaija and their condition now The Big brother 2020 has kicked off last Sunday, few changes have been adjusted by the organizers, i.e.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
My N30m prize money from BBNaija, is still intact—BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy
Tori News:
Former BBnaija winner, Mercy Eke has shared in a recent video how she felt after winning BBNaija season 4 reality show.
More Picks
1
Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC -
National Daily,
55 mins ago
2
Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar -
Page One,
57 mins ago
3
Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
1 hour ago
4
Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami -
NNN,
1 hour ago
5
Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure -
Velox News,
2 hours ago
6
Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon -
Newzandar News,
2 hours ago
8
MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu -
Nigerian Eye,
2 hours ago
9
Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app -
Innovation Village,
3 hours ago
10
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) -
Slayminded,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...