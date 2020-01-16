Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Similar News
Information Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has revealed his agenda for Nigerians if voted as the president...
PM News:
The Federal Government has revealed its plans to make fuel cheaper by providing alternative petrol.
GQ Buzz:
Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi have gone to celebrate their wedding anniversary in Cape Verde. Adekunle Gold, the Nigerian singer and his wife, Simi, who is also a singer are on vacation to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Fuze:
'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer is revealing what she knows about co-star Kailyn Lowry's rumored pregnancy, and how she feels about it.
Naija Choice:
Oladee, Boy On The Viral ‘crying Head Sticker’ Explains What Happened Oladee has revealed that the picture was taken after he was lured by friends to go play game with...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Below are pictures showing Simi flaunting her cleavage during a vacation with her husband Adekunle Gold in Cape Verde. The celebrity couple recently celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary on social media where they shared lovely words written to each ...
More Picks
1
US Confesses, Reveals That Its Soldiers Were Injured In Iran's Missile Attack -
Tori News,
30 mins ago
2
Buhari hosts Members of Presidential Legal Team to Dinner -
Julia Blaise Blog,
36 mins ago
3
Iran: Khamenei To Lead Friday Prayers Amid Crash Outrage -
Silverbird TV,
41 mins ago
4
FG set to drastically reduce fuel pump price -
PM News,
55 mins ago
5
FG Committed To Sending Nigerians To Space – Onu -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
6
Bandits kill two health workers supervising polio vaccination in Zamfara -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
7
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Iran is Ready to Negotiate but not with the USA, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Clown’ -
Nigeria Tunes,
1 hour ago
8
Nigerians react to Davido not writing his hit song ‘FIA’ -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
9
‘You sold my songs to individuals without my consent and didn’t pay me – Peruzzi -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
10
FG returns movie ”Sugar Rush” to cinemas -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
