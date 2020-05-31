

News at a Glance



“My generation acts cowardly, they only fight behind keypads” – Rema The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian singer, Divine Ikibor, professionally known as Rema has reacted to the murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



