Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘My husband paid my bride price in full’ – Nina
Gist Reel  - Former BBNaija reality TV star, Nina has revealed that her bride price was paid in full by her husband. Recall that Nina got married last week with her husband reportedly absent at the event.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Horror! Two Planes Collide Mid-Air, Leave Passengers Dead (Photo) - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Only 3 Ministers Have Talked To Me Since 2018 – Leah Sharibu’s Father Reveals - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 Post Brexit UK Visa/Job Policy: No Visas For Low-Skilled Workers - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 “My whole other half” Justin Bieber says as he cuddles up to Hailey Baldwin Bieber in new photo - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 4 hours ago
5 ‘I Wish I Could Disappear With My Kid and Never Come Back’ – Davido’s 2nd Baby Mama, Amanda - I Don Sabi, 4 hours ago
6 Panic as filling stations shut down operation in Rivers - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
7 Easy way to Upload Passport Photograph on inec recruitment portal - Financial Watch, 4 hours ago
8 Chelsea vows to ban any Manchester United fan found to make homophobic chants at Stanford Bridge - Julia Blaise Blog, 4 hours ago
9 United Capital Attributes Revenue Shortfall to Interest Rate Decline - Business Post Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Nokia phones win six accolades at iF DESIGN™ Awards 2020 - Tech City, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info