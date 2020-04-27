Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


My mom said she tried to abort me – Mercy Eke (Video)
News photo Daily Gossip  - BBNaija pepper dem winner, Mercy Eke while speaking in an interview on the premiere of her joint reality TV show with Ike which started yesterday revealed that her mother tried to abort her.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Buhari orders total lockdown of Kano - The Point, 2 hours ago
2 Coronavirus: Buhari signs proclamation order on new restrictions - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 Behind the Scene photos of president Buhari’s nationwide broadcast - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari’s daughter, Aisha, slams critics who won’t shut up - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Bama monarch is dead - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Buhari to unwind COVID-19 lockdown in key states - Al Jazeera English, 2 hours ago
7 Resignation of Obaseki’s Chief of Staff suspicious – Ojezua - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 Piers Morgan Ends His 15-year Friendship With Donald Trump With A Brutal Open Letter- See Letter - iExclusive News, 2 hours ago
9 There is nothing to suggest that the deaths in Kano is linked to coronavirus… - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Face model, Adetutu OJ outs Broda Shaggi over his ‘disrespectful’ commentary on a makeup video done using a model with tribal marks - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info