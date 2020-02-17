

News at a Glance



My parents’ burial brought divided South East, South South together – Nnamdi Kanu Nigerian Eye - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that the ‘divided’ people of Southeast and South South were brought together again by the burial of his parents.Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



