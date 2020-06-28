Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My prayer is for APC to continue to be in crisis —Wike
Ripples Nigeria  - River State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that his prayer remained for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to always be in crisis. He stated this during an interview he granted Arise Television during the weekend.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Genius Media:
Executive Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike of says he is happy about the crisis rocking the ruling APC and prays that the party continues to make mistakes and remain in crisis.
Aledeh:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that he is happy about the crisis shaking the All Progressives Congress (APC). Noting that the ruling party staying organised is not his affair, Wike prayed that the crisis continues so that the People’s ...
Authentic Nigeria:
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed his Prayer for the ruling All Progressive Congress APC. Mr Wike said, he prays for the APC to remain in crisis.
Infotrust News:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
Ogene African:
RIVERS, Nigeria – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike said he prays that the ruling APC remains in crisis.
The New Diplomat:
By Kolawole Ojebisi Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has said that it’s his prayer that the ruling All Progressives


   More Picks
