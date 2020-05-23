

News at a Glance



My religion stopped me from kissing and hugging in movies – Actor, Ali Nuhu Black Berry Babes - Renowned Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu has revealed that his religion and culture stopped him from kissing and hugging in movies.The Kannywood thespian who also doubles as a Nollywood actor, made this known in a recent interview with BBC.Speaking during ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



