

News at a Glance



My ugly encounter with Fani-Kayode’s father -MURIC Director continue war of words with FFK Nigerian Eye - The war of words between the founder of Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is getting messier as Akintola revealed his ugly encounter with late Chief Remi Ade Fani-Kayode during the 1983 ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



