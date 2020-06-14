Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My wife’s death shattered my world but life must go on – Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, husband of late Ibidun speaks  (video)
News photo Sleek Gist  - After the unfortunate death of his wife, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has opened up on how he felt about ...

54 mins ago
Family of Late Ibidun Ighodalo Release Statement (READ) The Trent:
The family of Ibidun Ighodalo have release an official statement following the death of the business woman and former beauty queen on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Buhari condoles with Pastor Itua Ighodalo on loss of wife Encomium Magazine:
President Muhammadu Buhari expresses shock at the passage of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity …
Breaking :Ex Beauty Queen And Wife Of Popular Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo Is Dead CKN Nigeria:
Former beauty queen and wife of Popular Pastor, Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo is dead.She died in Port Harcourt this SundayShe was the founder of Elizabeth R, an Events Planning and Public Relations company of high repute in Nigeria.She was married to Pastor ...
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Late Event Planner, Ibidun Ighodalo FabWoman:
It was a black Sunday in Nigeria with the sad news of the death of renowned events planner Ibidun Ighodalo who is also the wife of Trinity house pastor, Ituah Ighodalo. Reports say she died of a cardiac arrest at her hotel room in Port-Harcourt, Rivers ...
Ex-beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, dies at age 40 (Photos) Nesco Media:
Former Beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, has passed on at the age of 40.  According to reports, the Ex-Miss Lux died in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital today June 14, 2020. There are reports she died of Cardiac Arrest.  The ...
UPDATED: Details emerge on how Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidun, died Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog UPDATED: Details emerge on how Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidun, died How bidun Ighodalo, a former beauty queen and wife of Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos, died.
Ibidunni Ighodalo’s death: “I received the news at 2am…Life goes on” – Pastor Ituah anchors burial service on same day Black Berry Babes:
Despite the heartbreaking News of the sudden death of his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has shown that he is a brave man by anchoring the burial of a 25-year-old Ayodeji Johnson who died on June 12.Kemi Filani News gathered that ...


