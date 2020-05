News at a Glance



Mysterious Deaths: 4 More Prominent Persons Die In Kano Online Nigeria - Four more prominent persons have died in Kano State in the last twenty-four hours.They include Alhaji Aliyu Daneji, father of National Coordinator, Presidential Task Force, PTF On COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who died at the age of 96 on Wednesday night ...



News Credibility Score: 21%