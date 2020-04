News at a Glance



“Mysterious deaths in Kano not connected to Coronavirus” – Emir of Kano Yaba Left Online - Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has claimed that the recent deaths in the Kano state are not connected to the novel Coronavirus. The Kano monarch in a statement on Sunday April 26, stated that he was informed by the State’s Ministry of Health ...



