News at a Glance



N’ Assembly not a Rubber Stamp to Executive, Says Lawmaker This Day - By Victor Ogunje A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wunmi Ogunlola, has assured Nigerians that the fact that the National Assembly is dominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) won’t make it compromise or be a rubber stamp to the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%