€˜N100bn vanished in one year'€™- House of Representatives probes North East Development Commission Linda Ikeji Blog - The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into allegations of a missing N100 billion from the coffers of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) established in 2017 to reconstruct states affected by insurgency in the north-east.



