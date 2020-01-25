

N128bn 2020 Budget of N’Assembly Shrouded in Secrecy, Says Senator This Day - Deji Elumoye in Abuja A member of the National Assembly, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, has declared that the N128 billion voted for the National Assembly in the 2020 Appropriation Act is covered in secrecy.



