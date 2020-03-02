

N37m Fraud: EFCC Uncovers Criminal Syndicate of Bankers Stealing Depositors’ Funds EFCC - The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has uncovered a criminal syndicate of bankers that specialized in forging signatures of deceased bank customers, and stealing from their accounts.



