N7.65bn Fraud: EFCC Marks Ex-Abia Gov, Orji Kalu’s Properties EFCC - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday,December 14, 2019, marked properties belonging to a former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. The marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated, following the December 5, ...



