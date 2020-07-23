Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N81.5bn NDDC’s Corruption: Senate Calls For Refund Of N4.923bn Illegal Payment, Constitution Of Board
News photo The New Diplomat  - The ongoing corruption probe into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC took a dramatic twist on Thursday

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Senate wants NDDC IMC to refund N4.923bn alleged illegal payments to staff, contractors The Rainbow:
The Senate on Thursday called on the Interim Management Commitee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) to refund the N4.923 billion payments, made to staff and contractors in breach of procurement process.


