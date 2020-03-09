Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAF destroys ISWAP terrorists hideout, kills some fighters in Borno
Pulse Nigeria  - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout and neutralised some of the insurgents’ fighters at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in northern part of Borno.

11 hours ago
1 Lagos Assembly sacks chief whip, deputy leader - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria to set up inter-ministerial task team on digital economy - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Stop payment of 13% derivation through govs, HOSCO tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 ‘Real battle in Nigeria’ – Moghalu reacts as Ganduje sacks Sanusi - Talk of Naija, 3 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu berates S-East govs over delay in setting up security outfit - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 APC CRISIS: Crack widens as Giadom, acting scribe, takes charge - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
7 Second confirmed case of coronavirus a Nigerian, Lagos govt says - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Emir Sanusi removal: Arewa Youth groups blame Buhari, northern elders - The Herald, 4 hours ago
9 24-year-old house wife arrested for stealing church offering - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus pummels US stocks, worst day on Wall Street - PM News, 4 hours ago
