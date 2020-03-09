

NAF destroys ISWAP terrorists hideout, kills some fighters in Borno Pulse Nigeria - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) hideout and neutralised some of the insurgents’ fighters at Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe Axis in northern part of Borno.



