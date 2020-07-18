Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NAF opens investigation into Arotile’s death suspects held
News photo Wotzup NG  - The Nigerian Air Force on Friday stated that it reviewing the circumstances of the death of its Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, in a road accident, adding that two persons were being held.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


