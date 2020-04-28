

News at a Glance



NAFDAC counters Buhari’s minister on ‘expired rice’ sent to States Velox News - Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, says the agency does not know the status of the controversial 1,800 bags of rice sent to Oyo State. The consignment was delivered to the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



