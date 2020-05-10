

NANNM warns against prolonged strike over nonpayment of full salaries in Nasarawa NNN - National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nasarawa State Chapter, has urged the Nasarawa state government and local government authorities in the state to prevent a prolonged strike over its members’ salaries not being paid in full.



