NAPTIP arrests pharmacist for allegedly sodomising 12-year-old boy in Abuja Pulse Nigeria - The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed the arrest a 42-year-old pharmacist, Abubakar Daraka, for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy in Abuja.



