News at a Glance



NASS confirms Cousin to Senate President Lawan as NASC chairman The Giant - The Legislative Aide and also a Cousin to the Senate President of 9th assembly, Ahmed Lawan, Engr. Kadi Amshi has been confirmed by the national assembly as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission today Wednesday, February 5, 2020 amid ...



News Credibility Score: 41%