Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NATO ready to adjust troops in Afghanistan if Taliban reduce violence
NNN  - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance was ready to consider adjusting the number of its troops in Afghanistan. Stoltenberg said the adjustment was under the condition that the Taliban radical group is able to ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus: 2 suspected persons undergoing test in Nigeria - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
2 EFCC records 48 convictions, N8.5b recoveries - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
3 Re: Between Yari And Matawalle, Who Is Ignorant And Illiterate? - Authentic News Daily, 3 hours ago
4 Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Extortion Case - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
5 APC kicks, faults INEC over issuance of certificate of return to Diri - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Manchester City Facing Premier League Points Deduction Over FFP Breach - Slayminded, 4 hours ago
7 Ihedioha was stubborn, ran vindictive govt – Imo lawmaker - Champion Newspapers, 6 hours ago
8 BAYELSA: Amid tension Diri takes over, sues for peace, love - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
9 New U.S. Air Force Dress Code Policy to Include Turbans, Beards and Hijabs for religious purposes - Koko Level's Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Gunmen abduct Catholic priest - The Eagle Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info