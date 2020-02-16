Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NBA MVP All-Star Award Renamed After Kobe Bryant (Video)
News photo Information Nigeria  - The MVP award for the NBA All-Star Game has been officially renamed to The Kobe Bryant MVP Award. The announcement was made on Saturday by NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver. According Mr Silver, Kobe is very synonymous with NBA All-Star and he embodies the ...

9 hours ago
1 ‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’ – Barack Obama for the first time, publicly talks about Kobe Bryant’s death - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Military personnel accompanied bandits who killed eight persons in Delta -Gov. Okowa - Nigerian Eye, 7 hours ago
3 Israel: Hamas used ‘attractive’ women in thwarted cyberattack - Today, 7 hours ago
4 Fire Guts Apongbon Market - Signal, 7 hours ago
5 Imo: Angry Youth Riot After 2 Local Men Killed By Oil Company’s Truck - The Trent, 8 hours ago
6 Boko Haram’s new threats show Buhari govt is crippling insurgency – President’s aide, Lauretta Onochie - Nigerian Eye, 8 hours ago
7 I Repeat, Nobody Paved Way For Me Except Fela And My Family – Burna Boy Insists - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
8 NSCDC retirees protest unpaid allowances in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Military Personnel Accompanied Herdsmen Who Killed 8 Persons in Delta – Okowa - Signal, 8 hours ago
10 DPR recruitment portal 2020 – See how to apply & requirements - Financial Watch, 8 hours ago
