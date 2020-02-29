Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC reveals what 5G will do for Nigeria
First Nigeria News  - Nigeria will derive huge socio-economic benefits from commercial deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) Networks, which will come with great potentials that will bolster Nigeria’s socio-economic ecosystem for quantifiable growth.

4 hours ago
1 How Jehovah's Witnesses Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak 15 Years Ago - Tori News, 2 hours ago
2 Kogi NUJ lauds Buhari over confirmation of Esan as HoS - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
3 Oyo governor, predecessors trade blames land tussle - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent mock Oprah Winfrey after she fell on stage while speaking on ‘balance’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Two Nigerian politicians detained for ‘insulting governor’ - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Kylie Jenner puts her curves on display in tiny black bikini as she vacations in the Bahamas - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Bayelsa Judgement Review: I did no wrong ⁠— Olanipekun, Lyon’s Lawyer - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: NCDC releases 4th advisory to Nigerians on COVID-19 - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
9 Mob kills bus driver for hitting a Lexus Jeep in Owerri - FR News, 3 hours ago
10 Has NYSC Postponed 2020 'Batch A' Orientation Due To Coronavirus? See What The Management Has To Say - Tori News, 3 hours ago
