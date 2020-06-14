Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NCDC Orders Places Of Worship To Shut Toilets, Sales Outlets
News photo News Break  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, issued guidelines for the reopening of religious centres across the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

NCDC releases fresh guidelines for reopening of churches, mosques Phenomenal:
NCDC Nigeria Centre for Disease Control The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has released fresh guidelines as worship places, including churches and mosques, reopen amid the Coronavirus Disease containment move by the country.


   More Picks
1 Police reacts to alleged rape, murder of another student in Ibadan - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Buratai hails troops’ gallantry against terrorists in Monguno - Velox News, 2 hours ago
3 NCDC releases new guidelines for reopening of churches, mosques - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Nigeria, U.S. fight for Hushpuppi’s custody from UAE – Sources claim - True News Gist, 3 hours ago
5 Female poly student macheted to death in Ibadan - NNN, 3 hours ago
6 Nigerian govt rolls out steps to assist MSMEs amidst coronavirus - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 FG sacks contract lecturers - Politics Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Mallorca Vs Barcelona: Messi Sets New Record After 4-0 Win - GL Trends, 3 hours ago
9 NCDC Orders Places Of Worship To Shut Toilets, Sales Outlets - News Break, 3 hours ago
10 Police arrest suspected killer of UI pregnant student - Ladun Liadi Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info