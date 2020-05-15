

News at a Glance



NCDC Reports 193 New COVID-19 Cases As Toll Rises To 5162, Deaths Now 167 Aledeh - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 193 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Nigeria. According to a tweet via its verified Twitter handle late Thursday evening, 3 new deaths were also recorded.



News Credibility Score: 21%



