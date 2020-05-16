

News at a Glance



NCDC admits error in its COVID-19 report on Akwa Ibom Ripples - The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday admitted it made a mistake in its report on the COVID-19 infections in Akwa Ibom State. The centre said on its Twitter handle that the state had only 16 COVID-19 cases and not 17 as erroneously ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



