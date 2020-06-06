

News at a Glance



NCDC announces 389 New COVID-19 cases, infections now 12,233 NNN - The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 389 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,233.NCDC announced this through its official Twitter handle and said that as at June 6, 389 new ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



