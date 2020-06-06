Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NCDC announces 389 New COVID-19 cases, infections now 12,233
NNN  - The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 389 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,233.NCDC announced this through its official Twitter handle and said that as at June 6, 389 new ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 White man is charged after driving into Black Lives Matter activists and threatening to kill them - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
2 TRIVIA QUESTION: Which boxer was known as “The Greatest” and “The People’s Champion”? - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
3 FCT confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19 as death toll hit 22 in Abuja - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
4 Rape: WACOL demands state of emergency - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 Netanyahu calls for Iran sanctions over nuclear 'violations - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 Bayelsa Dep Gov NYSC Certificate Saga, Sylva And DSS Credibility Crisis - Point Blank News, 3 hours ago
7 Fresh crisis looms in APC over Edo primaries - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Edo Guber: APC chieftain calls for emergency NEC - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Katsina re-opens for economic, social activities - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
10 Legal practitioner seeks amendment of law on r.a.p.e - Gist Punch, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info