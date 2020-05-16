

News at a Glance



NCDC boss, Ihekweazu reacts to claims of similarity between COVID-19, Malaria Ogene African - ABUJA, Nigeria – The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has reacted to claims making the rounds that COVID-19 and Malaria are similar.



News Credibility Score: 21%



