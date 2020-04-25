|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Lagos govt laments congestion of mortuaries due to COVID-19 lockdown - Ripples,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
Our situation in Kano is now terrible – Ganduje laments new cases of COVID-19 - Velox News,
3 hours ago
|
3
|
Obaseki appoints new Chief of Staff - The News Guru,
3 hours ago
|
4
|
Stop playing politics with COVID-19 palliatives, Oyo APC tells Makinde - News Diary Online,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Kano loses 12 prominent persons in 10 hours - The Citizen,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
COVID-19: Makinde, Obiano relax lockdowns - The Citizen,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
COVID-19: Makinde reopens secretariat to workers on GL 13, above - Velox News,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
Chief of Staff: Ministers push for cabinet candidate - The Citizen,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
NCDC confirms 87 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as toll rises to 1182 - Velox News,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
COVID-19: FG, Governors Disagree Over Lockdown - The Next Edition,
5 hours ago