NCDC confirms 108 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total rises to 981
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday confirmed 108 fresh cases of coronavirus in the country. Thursday night’ figure has pushed up the total number of people infected by coronavirus in Nigeria to 981.

15 hours ago
